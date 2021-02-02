Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $208,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.76.

ITW stock opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

