argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.53.

ARGX stock opened at $317.40 on Monday. argenx has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $321.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

