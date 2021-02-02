Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.34 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 1,527,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,021,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Aegis boosted their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a market cap of $785.60 million, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $508,600. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcimoto by 515.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313,561 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

