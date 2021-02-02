Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

FUV stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.97. 1,519,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,055. The company has a market capitalization of $785.60 million, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $508,600. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 515.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313,561 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

