Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. 4,181,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.