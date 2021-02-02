Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

