Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE ARCH opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,616.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $246,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

