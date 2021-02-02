Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading Up 5.1%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 841,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 896,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.