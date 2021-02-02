AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading 9.6% Higher

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s share price traded up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.32. 3,978,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,915,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

AQB has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. On average, analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

