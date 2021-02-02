Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 821,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 987,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.47.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $387.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 925,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 258,149 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 169,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 912,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 527,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.