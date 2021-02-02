Aptiv (APTV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APTV opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.74.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.