Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 636,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 174,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 1.25% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 7.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.