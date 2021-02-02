Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on APVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 636,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 174,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 7.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.