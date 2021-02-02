Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APRE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

APRE stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.