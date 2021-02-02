Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Up 10%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s share price rose 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 123,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 104,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

APLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). Analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,656.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $659,476. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

