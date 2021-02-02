Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE:APLE opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. Compass Point began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.