Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.8% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

