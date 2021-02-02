Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 23,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,973 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,656 shares of company stock worth $48,680,572 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

PANW stock opened at $361.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.15 and a 200 day moving average of $282.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

