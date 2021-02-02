Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after buying an additional 250,539 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after buying an additional 300,751 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.