Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $136.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

