Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) Short Interest Up 35.7% in January

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 891,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APXT. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 9,885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,365,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,294 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,568,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,861,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,029,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 154,913.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 258,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APXT opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Apex Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

