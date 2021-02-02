Apex (CPX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 89.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a market cap of $215,227.67 and approximately $4.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

