Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
APEMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 2.14.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
