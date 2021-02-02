Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

