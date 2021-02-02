Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,092.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,369 shares of company stock worth $5,714,791 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,616,000 after buying an additional 710,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 180,917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. 7,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,899. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

