Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $56,703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $11,926,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $9,361,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $7,453,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $7,409,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

