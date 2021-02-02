Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 10,558,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,655,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after buying an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apache (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

