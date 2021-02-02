AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.40

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

AOWDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get AO World alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.