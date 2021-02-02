Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anterix from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Analysts expect that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $47,302.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008 over the last three months. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

