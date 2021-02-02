Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Trading Up 12.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares were up 12.6% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 752,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 441,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Specifically, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.