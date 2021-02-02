ANGION BIOMEDICA CORP. Plans $75 Million IPO for February 5th (ANGN)

ANGION BIOMEDICA CORP. (ANGN) plans to raise $75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, ANGION BIOMEDICA CORP. generated $3.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $67.3 million. ANGION BIOMEDICA CORP. has a market cap of $431.7 million.

Cowen and Stifel acted as the underwriters for the IPO and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. were co-managers.

ANGION BIOMEDICA CORP. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Our goal is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from these potentially life-threatening conditions for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have limitations. Our lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic that we are currently evaluating in multiple acute organ injuries and related indications, including acute kidney injury (AKI) and injuries to other major organs, such as the lungs, central nervous system (CNS) and heart. Within AKI, we are currently evaluating ANG-3777’s ability to improve kidney function and reduce the severity of transplant-associated AKI, also known as delayed graft function (DGF), in patients at risk for kidney dysfunction, as well as for the treatment of AKI associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass (CSA-AKI). We are also evaluating ANG-3777 for indications within acute lung injury (ALI), with our primary focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), as well as acute CNS injuries. We are advancing multiple programs for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, leading with ANG-3070, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), and our inhibitor of rho kinase 2 (ROCK2). We also continue to develop other preclinical product candidates, including our CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitors, which we are investigating for the purpose of targeting aldosterone-related fibrotic diseases. “.

ANGION BIOMEDICA CORP. was founded in 1998 and has 53 employees. The company is located at 51 Charles Lindbergh Boulevard Uniondale, New York 11553 and can be reached via phone at (415) 655-4899.

