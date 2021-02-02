Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) & Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Head to Head Survey

Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) and Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Andover Mining has a beta of 13.65, meaning that its share price is 1,265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Andover Mining and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 2.01 -$24.66 million $1.03 4.84

Andover Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Andover Mining and Investcorp Credit Management BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andover Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Andover Mining and Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A Investcorp Credit Management BDC -63.72% 11.40% 4.34%

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats Andover Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andover Mining Company Profile

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA. The company was formerly known as Andover Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Andover Mining Corp. in January 2012. Andover Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

