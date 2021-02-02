Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ ANDA opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 0.04.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 56.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 451,673 shares in the last quarter.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

