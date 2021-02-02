Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,395 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,184 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

