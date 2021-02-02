Analyzing (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) & SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

(RSI) (NYSE:RSI) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares (RSI) and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (RSI) N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment -50.54% -352.53% -10.24%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for (RSI) and SeaWorld Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (RSI) 0 1 3 0 2.75 SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 8 0 2.80

(RSI) currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.59%. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.87%. Given (RSI)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe (RSI) is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of (RSI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares (RSI) and SeaWorld Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (RSI) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $1.40 billion 1.75 $89.48 million $1.58 19.75

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than (RSI).

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats (RSI) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

(RSI) Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

