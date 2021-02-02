Analyzing Fang (NYSE:SFUN) & CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CrowdGather and Fang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather $160,000.00 9.51 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Fang $219.71 million 0.51 -$10.25 million N/A N/A

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fang.

Risk and Volatility

CrowdGather has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CrowdGather and Fang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Fang -15.58% -5.68% -1.85%

Summary

CrowdGather beats Fang on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

