Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Keyera (KEYUF)

1/27/2021 – Keyera had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/27/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of KEYUF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721. Keyera Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

