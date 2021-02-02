Analysts Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Price Target at $9.67

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ZIX by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ZIX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZIX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ZIX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $474.17 million, a PE ratio of -26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. ZIX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

