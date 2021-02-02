Analysts Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Target Price at $22.43

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $14,370,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $26.86 on Friday. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

