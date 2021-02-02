Analysts Set Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) PT at €18.22

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.22 ($21.44).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

ETR SZG opened at €21.81 ($25.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.05. Salzgitter AG has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12-month high of €23.50 ($27.65).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

