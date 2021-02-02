Analysts Set Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target at C$47.82

Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$38.13 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$47.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.25. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 1.9772794 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

