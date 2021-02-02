Analysts Set Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target at C$47.82

Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.27.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday.
Shares of PKI stock opened at C$38.13 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$47.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.25. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11.
About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
