Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price at $219.07

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $2,333,900.00. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,752 shares of company stock worth $16,966,009 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRTX opened at $192.77 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average is $185.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

