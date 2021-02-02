Analysts Set Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) PT at GBX 125.40

Shares of Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.40 ($1.64).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Hays plc (HAS.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Hays plc (HAS.L) alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.90) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.01. Hays plc has a one year low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Hays plc (HAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays plc (HAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.