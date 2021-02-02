Analysts Set Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Target Price at $7.40

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $204,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

