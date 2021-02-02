Analysts Set Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Price Target at GBX 246.56

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.56 ($3.22).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 249.60 ($3.26) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.49. The company has a market cap of £33.26 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04. Glencore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

