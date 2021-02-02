Analysts Set Expectations for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 544,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,599,000 after buying an additional 81,906 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

