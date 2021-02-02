Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target at $424.63

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

