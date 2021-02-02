Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target at $424.63

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.63.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.