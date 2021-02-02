Analysts Offer Predictions for Diageo plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Diageo in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Diageo alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $160.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.