Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,755. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.