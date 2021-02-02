Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.29 Million

Analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce sales of $56.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $56.95 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $239.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.74 million to $239.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $238.45 million, with estimates ranging from $223.85 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 1,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $173.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 501,232 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

