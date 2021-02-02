Analysts Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.65 Million

Brokerages expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post $729.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $734.00 million and the lowest is $725.30 million. Gray Television reported sales of $579.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

