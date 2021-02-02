Analysts Expect Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Concert Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

Several research firms have commented on CNCE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 590,862 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

